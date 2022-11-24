Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf Munich . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB79W2
24.11.22 18:05
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13796859] (DE000HVB79W2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.11./17:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB79W2
|HVB79W
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|17:00
= Realtime
