Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount Zertifikat auf EDF [Hy. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HB0BMW6
13.07.22 08:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8748140] (DE000HB0BMW6) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,25 €
|9,89 €
|0,36 €
|+3,64%
|13.07./00:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HB0BMW6
|HB0BMW
|10,76 €
|6,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,25 €
|+3,64%
|12.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|10,26 €
|+3,95%
|12.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.