Erweiterte Funktionen
Glorious Sun Enterprises - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000GK7GJY2
23.09.22 12:59
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12039858] (DE000GK7GJY2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,082 €
|0,082 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.09./10:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG3939X1002
|902802
|0,10 €
|0,072 €
Werte im Artikel
0,082
0,00%
6,21
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Glorious Sun Ent.Hd-;10
|19.12.06