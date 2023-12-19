Erweiterte Funktionen



Discount-Zertifikat auf Cropener. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DW9JGH2




19.12.23 20:01
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14641083] (DE000DW9JGH2) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Aktientip startet Phase 2b-Studie zur Behandlung von Hautkrebs
Jetzt 525% mit Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,70 € 5,69 € 0,01 € +0,18% 19.12./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DW9JGH2 DW9JGH 6,31 € 5,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		5,70 € +0,18%  18:34
Stuttgart 5,74 € +0,88%  08:48
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Technologischer Durchbruch für Elektroauto-Batterien. Neuer 226% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.117% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...