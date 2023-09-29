Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf SYNLAB AG [DZ BA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DW7TP55
29.09.23 08:05
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13956581] (DE000DW7TP55) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.09./09:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DW7TP55
|DW7TP5
|3,35 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|10:04
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|09:21
