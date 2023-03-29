Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf Leoni A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DW52YE6
29.03.23 12:55
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13007768] (DE000DW52YE6) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,71 €
|2,68 €
|0,03 €
|+1,12%
|29.03./13:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DW52YE6
|DW52YE
|4,95 €
|2,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,71 €
|+1,12%
|12:34
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,71 €
|0,00%
|08:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.