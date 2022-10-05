Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf home24 . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DW52RD2
05.10.22 18:25
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13004685] (DE000DW52RD2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,25 €
|2,20 €
|0,05 €
|+2,27%
|05.10./19:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DW52RD2
|DW52RD
|2,29 €
|1,91 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,25 €
|+2,27%
|16:34
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,20 €
|-0,45%
|08:42
= Realtime
Aktuell
