Discount-Zertifikat auf SYNLAB. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DW46QN5
29.09.23 08:05
Instrument ID [12723832] (DE000DW46QN5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,60 €
|7,23 €
|0,37 €
|+5,12%
|29.09./10:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DW46QN5
|DW46QN
|7,60 €
|5,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,60 €
|+5,12%
|09:34
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,60 €
|+4,54%
|09:20
