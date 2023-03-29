Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Leoni AG [D. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DW2R9C8
29.03.23 12:55
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11467629] (DE000DW2R9C8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,25 €
|43,89 €
|0,36 €
|+0,82%
|29.03./09:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DW2R9C8
|DW2R9C
|109,74 €
|43,53 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,25 €
|+0,82%
|08:34
|Stuttgart
|44,25 €
|-0,11%
|08:10
