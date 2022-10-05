Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf home24 SE [DZ BANK. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DV955Y6
05.10.22 18:25
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10464670] (DE000DV955Y6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./19:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DV955Y6
|DV955Y
|0,25 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|18:04
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|08:39
