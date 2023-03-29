Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount Optionsschein auf Leo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DV8U0V8
29.03.23 12:55
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9767168] (DE000DV8U0V8) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.03./13:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DV8U0V8
|DV8U0V
|1,28 €
|0,0010 €
Werte im Artikel
0,98
+0,52%
0,0010
0,00%
26,44
-3,04%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|12:34
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|12:09
= Realtime
Aktuell
