Discount Optionsschein auf Leo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DV8U0V8




29.03.23 12:55
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [9767168] (DE000DV8U0V8) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,001 € 0,001 € -   € 0,00% 29.03./13:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DV8U0V8 DV8U0V 1,28 € 0,0010 €
Werte im Artikel
0,98 plus
+0,52%
0,0010 plus
0,00%
26,44 minus
-3,04%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		0,001 € 0,00%  12:34
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 0,001 € 0,00%  12:09
  = Realtime
