Erweiterte Funktionen



ZinsFix ST 10 22/24 Zertifika. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DDZ1BZ4




01.03.23 08:33
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14133998] (DE000DDZ1BZ4) suspended

Aktuell
Multiple Sklerose bald besiegt - Neuer 268% Biotech Hot Stock
Nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMG) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
990,80 € 986,51 € 4,29 € +0,43% 01.03./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DDZ1BZ4 DDZ1BZ 994,81 € 967,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		990,80 € +0,43%  28.02.23
Stuttgart 989,37 € 0,00%  28.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
341% Drohnen Aktientip unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...