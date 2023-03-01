Erweiterte Funktionen
ZinsFix ST 10 22/24 Zertifika. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000DDZ1BZ4
01.03.23 08:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14133998] (DE000DDZ1BZ4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|990,80 €
|986,51 €
|4,29 €
|+0,43%
|01.03./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DDZ1BZ4
|DDZ1BZ
|994,81 €
|967,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|990,80 €
|+0,43%
|28.02.23
|Stuttgart
|989,37 €
|0,00%
|28.02.23
= Realtime
