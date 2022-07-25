Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Express Step Down Air. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DPN3
25.07.22 12:19
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11955778] (DE000CS8DPN3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.07./12:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DPN3
|CS8DPN
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|09:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
