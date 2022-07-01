Erweiterte Funktionen
21.07.22 12:07
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11919901] (DE000CS8DPH5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.07./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DPH5
|CS8DPH
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09:11
= Realtime
