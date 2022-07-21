Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DP78
21.07.22 14:08
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12088942] (DE000CS8DP78) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.07./14:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DP78
|CS8DP7
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|09:11
