Fixkupon Express Zertifikat 06. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DNC1
17.06.22 12:14
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11417635] (DE000CS8DNC1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.06./12:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DNC1
|CS8DNC
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09:31
= Realtime
