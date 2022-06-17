Erweiterte Funktionen



Fixkupon Express Zertifikat 06. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000CS8DNC1




17.06.22 12:14
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [11417635] (DE000CS8DNC1) suspended

Aktuell
Epische Kursrallye voraus - Bahnbrechende Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 17.06./12:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8DNC1 CS8DNC 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  09:31
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...