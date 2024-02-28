Erweiterte Funktionen



USD Anleihe (II) 24-27 auf Stu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000BC0K6B1




28.02.24 13:07
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [18324497] (DE000BC0K6B1) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 421% Crypto Hot Stock nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,30 $ 98,35 $ -0,05 $ -0,05% 28.02./15:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BC0K6B1 BC0K6B 99,10 $ 98,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		98,30 $ -0,05%  09:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 525% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...