USD Anleihe (II) 24-27 auf Stu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000BC0K6B1
28.02.24 13:07
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18324497] (DE000BC0K6B1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,30 $
|98,35 $
|-0,05 $
|-0,05%
|28.02./15:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K6B1
|BC0K6B
|99,10 $
|98,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,30 $
|-0,05%
|09:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
