Protected Participation Certifica. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000BC0K1F3
03.03.23 13:19
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14687284] (DE000BC0K1F3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.03./12:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K1F3
|BC0K1F
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|09:21
= Realtime
Aktuell
