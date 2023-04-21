Erweiterte Funktionen



8,5% R-Logitech S.A.R.L. 18/. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000A19WVN8




21.04.23 11:11
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14061] (RLE1 - DE000A19WVN8) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,30 € 25,525 € -0,225 € -0,88% 21.04./11:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A19WVN8 A19WVN 99,13 € 12,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,30 € -0,88%  08:38
Hamburg 21,00 € +0,96%  24.03.23
Düsseldorf 19,50 € 0,00%  24.03.23
Stuttgart 25,00 € 0,00%  09:18
Berlin 24,20 € -5,19%  10:18
München 22,70 € -7,54%  10:10
Frankfurt 22,10 € -7,92%  09:34
Hannover 18,25 € -15,12%  24.03.23
  = Realtime
