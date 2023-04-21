Erweiterte Funktionen
8,5% R-Logitech S.A.R.L. 18/. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000A19WVN8
21.04.23 11:11
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14061] (RLE1 - DE000A19WVN8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,30 €
|25,525 €
|-0,225 €
|-0,88%
|21.04./11:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A19WVN8
|A19WVN
|99,13 €
|12,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,30 €
|-0,88%
|08:38
|Hamburg
|21,00 €
|+0,96%
|24.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|19,50 €
|0,00%
|24.03.23
|Stuttgart
|25,00 €
|0,00%
|09:18
|Berlin
|24,20 €
|-5,19%
|10:18
|München
|22,70 €
|-7,54%
|10:10
|Frankfurt
|22,10 €
|-7,92%
|09:34
|Hannover
|18,25 €
|-15,12%
|24.03.23
