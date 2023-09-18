Erweiterte Funktionen
Call Warrant auf Leonteq Globa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CH1219383564
18.09.23 08:18
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16975333] (CH1219383564) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,39 SEK
|7,39 SEK
|- SEK
|0,00%
|18.09./09:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH1219383564
|A33EN7
|7,40 SEK
|7,39 SEK
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,39 SEK
|0,00%
|15.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.