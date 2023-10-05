Erweiterte Funktionen
Pipestone Energy - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA7241121077
05.10.23 13:52
Instrument ID [3508] (2LA - CA7241121077) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,32 €
|1,348 €
|-0,028 €
|-2,08%
|05.10./12:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA7241121077
|A2PBQV
|3,45 €
|1,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,32 €
|-2,08%
|04.10.23
|Berlin
|1,34 €
|+1,13%
|12:18
|Frankfurt
|1,31 €
|+0,46%
|08:12
|Stuttgart
|1,308 €
|+0,38%
|04.10.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,368 $
|-2,98%
|04.10.23
|München
|1,371 €
|-3,99%
|04.10.23
