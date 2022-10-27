Erweiterte Funktionen
NexTech AR Solutions - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA65343B1040
27.10.22 08:01
Instrument ID [3000] (N29 - CA65343B1040) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,891 €
|0,845 €
|0,046 €
|+5,44%
|27.10./07:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA65343B1040
|A2N5WX
|1,49 €
|0,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,896 €
|+11,03%
|26.10.22
|Stuttgart
|0,899 €
|+24,52%
|26.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,789 €
|+6,91%
|26.10.22
|München
|0,79 €
|+6,90%
|26.10.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,885 $
|+6,86%
|26.10.22
|Frankfurt
|0,891 €
|+5,44%
|26.10.22
|Berlin
|0,874 €
|0,00%
|08:18
