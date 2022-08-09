Erweiterte Funktionen
Leanlife Health - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA5218551060
09.08.22 07:37
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [2229] (LL1 - CA5218551060) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0124 €
|0,0152 €
|-0,0028 €
|-18,42%
|09.08./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA5218551060
|A2JBV4
|0,058 €
|0,0094 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0124 €
|-18,42%
|05.08.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0108 €
|+5,88%
|08.08.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0106 €
|0,00%
|08.08.22
|München
|0,0098 €
|0,00%
|08.08.22
|Berlin
|0,0172 €
|0,00%
|08.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,021 $
|-3,23%
|05.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
