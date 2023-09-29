Erweiterte Funktionen
EarthRenew - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA27034F2089
29.09.23 07:55
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3804126] (WIMN - CA27034F2089) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0348 €
|0,0392 €
|-0,0044 €
|-11,22%
|29.09./10:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA27034F2089
|A2P6MB
|0,12 €
|0,035 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0348 €
|-11,22%
|28.09.23
|Berlin
|0,0386 €
|+3,76%
|10:28
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0371 $
|+1,09%
|28.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,0302 €
|0,00%
|28.09.23
|München
|0,0384 €
|0,00%
|28.09.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0322 €
|0,00%
|28.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
