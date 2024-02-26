Erweiterte Funktionen
Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA25862T1003
26.02.24 16:57
Instrument ID [377] (1D4 - CA25862T1003) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3539 $
|0,37 $
|-0,0161 $
|-4,35%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA25862T1003
|A1W038
|0,53 $
|0,21 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,374 €
|+8,09%
|16.02.24
|Stuttgart
|0,338 €
|+4,32%
|13:20
|Frankfurt
|0,34 €
|+3,03%
|08:00
|Berlin
|0,346 €
|0,00%
|18:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3539 $
|-4,35%
|23.02.24
= Realtime
