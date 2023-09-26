Erweiterte Funktionen
Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA25862T1003
26.09.23 07:45
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [377] (1D4 - CA25862T1003) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,378 €
|0,366 €
|0,012 €
|+3,28%
|26.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA25862T1003
|A1W038
|0,48 €
|0,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,378 €
|+3,28%
|25.09.23
|Stuttgart
|0,392 €
|+18,07%
|25.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,36 €
|+5,88%
|25.09.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,395 $
|+0,43%
|25.09.23
|Berlin
|0,376 €
|0,00%
|08:34
