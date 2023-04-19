Erweiterte Funktionen



Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA25862T1003




19.04.23 07:51
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [377] (1D4 - CA25862T1003) suspended

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,278 € 0,27 € 0,008 € +2,96% 19.04./00:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA25862T1003 A1W038 0,49 € 0,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,276 € -6,76%  13.04.23
Frankfurt 0,278 € +2,96%  18.04.23
Stuttgart 0,278 € +2,96%  18.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3257 $ +1,55%  18.04.23
Berlin 0,294 € 0,00%  08:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10 Mio. Tonnen Lithium entdeckt - Lithium Hot Stock kündigt erste Ressourcen-Schätzung an - Massives Kaufsignal

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Doubleview Gold Potential auf 2. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...