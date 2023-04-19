Erweiterte Funktionen
Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA25862T1003
19.04.23 07:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [377] (1D4 - CA25862T1003) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,278 €
|0,27 €
|0,008 €
|+2,96%
|19.04./00:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA25862T1003
|A1W038
|0,49 €
|0,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,276 €
|-6,76%
|13.04.23
|Frankfurt
|0,278 €
|+2,96%
|18.04.23
|Stuttgart
|0,278 €
|+2,96%
|18.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3257 $
|+1,55%
|18.04.23
|Berlin
|0,294 €
|0,00%
|08:52
