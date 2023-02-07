Erweiterte Funktionen
Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA25862T1003
07.02.23 08:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [377] (1D4 - CA25862T1003) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,302 €
|0,30 €
|0,002 €
|+0,67%
|07.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA25862T1003
|A1W038
|0,45 €
|0,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,302 €
|+0,67%
|06.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3635 $
|+17,26%
|06.02.23
|Frankfurt
|0,284 €
|+9,23%
|06.02.23
|Stuttgart
|0,288 €
|+6,67%
|06.02.23
|Berlin
|0,35 €
|0,00%
|08:33
