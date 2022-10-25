Erweiterte Funktionen
Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA25862T1003
25.10.22 07:46
Instrument ID [377] (1D4 - CA25862T1003) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,28 €
|0,28 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA25862T1003
|A1W038
|0,42 €
|0,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,244 €
|-12,23%
|17.10.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,278 $
|+5,63%
|24.10.22
|Frankfurt
|0,262 €
|+3,15%
|24.10.22
|Berlin
|0,28 €
|0,00%
|08:17
|Stuttgart
|0,244 €
|-2,40%
|24.10.22
= Realtime
