Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA25862T1003




25.10.22 07:46
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [377] (1D4 - CA25862T1003) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,28 € 0,28 € -   € 0,00% 24.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA25862T1003 A1W038 0,42 € 0,14 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,244 € -12,23%  17.10.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,278 $ +5,63%  24.10.22
Frankfurt 0,262 € +3,15%  24.10.22
Berlin 0,28 € 0,00%  08:17
Stuttgart 0,244 € -2,40%  24.10.22
  = Realtime
