CanXGold Mining - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA13875F1018
05.10.23 07:55
Instrument ID [13001655] (L93 - CA13875F1018) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0005 €
|0,0005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./07:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA13875F1018
|A3DUN9
|0,027 €
|0,00050 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0005 €
|0,00%
|04.10.23
|München
|0,0025 €
|0,00%
|04.10.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0015 €
|0,00%
|04.10.23
|Berlin
|0,008 €
|0,00%
|08:29
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0037 $
|0,00%
|20.09.23
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
