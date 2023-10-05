Erweiterte Funktionen



CanXGold Mining - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - CA13875F1018




05.10.23 07:55
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [13001655] (L93 - CA13875F1018) suspended

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0005 € 0,0005 € -   € 0,00% 05.10./07:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA13875F1018 A3DUN9 0,027 € 0,00050 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  04.10.23
München 0,0025 € 0,00%  04.10.23
Stuttgart 0,0015 € 0,00%  04.10.23
Berlin 0,008 € 0,00%  08:29
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0037 $ 0,00%  20.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CanXGold Mining Commences D. 15.10.22
1 Golden Dawn Minerals change t. 20.09.22
  Emperor terminates deal to acq. 23.12.21
  Golden Dawn startet jetzt eines. 22.09.21
  Golden Dawn Minerals startet d. 26.08.21
