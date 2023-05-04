Erweiterte Funktionen



Vulcan Energy Resources - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU0000066086




04.05.23 07:55
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [1065825] (VUL - AU0000066086) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,675 € 3,558 € 0,117 € +3,29% 04.05./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000066086 A2PV3A 6,71 € 3,24 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,675 € +3,29%  03.05.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,98 $ +5,57%  03.05.23
Xetra 3,755 € +4,60%  03.05.23
Düsseldorf 3,654 € +3,16%  03.05.23
Stuttgart 3,718 € +2,74%  03.05.23
Frankfurt 3,665 € +1,81%  03.05.23
Berlin 3,71 € +1,81%  03.05.23
München 3,61 € -0,22%  03.05.23
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
413 Vulcan Energy Resources als h. 09:10
364 Vulcan Energy Resources LTD. 02.05.23
3232 Lithium und Geothermie: Eine L. 21.04.23
