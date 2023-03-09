Erweiterte Funktionen

Piedmont Lithium - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000PLL5




09.03.23 09:06
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [7503627] (6S3A - AU000000PLL5) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,546 € 0,552 € -0,006 € -1,09% 09.03./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000PLL5 A3CQ2G 0,73 € 0,33 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,546 € -1,09%  08.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,594 $ +3,86%  08.03.23
Düsseldorf 0,544 € +2,64%  08.03.23
Frankfurt 0,552 € +0,73%  08.03.23
Berlin 0,558 € 0,00%  08:43
Stuttgart 0,536 € -2,19%  08.03.23
München 0,54 € -3,91%  08.03.23
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
291 Piedmont Lithium 16.02.23
3 Löschung 24.04.21
