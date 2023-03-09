Erweiterte Funktionen
Piedmont Lithium - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000PLL5
09.03.23 09:06
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7503627] (6S3A - AU000000PLL5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,546 €
|0,552 €
|-0,006 €
|-1,09%
|09.03./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000PLL5
|A3CQ2G
|0,73 €
|0,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,546 €
|-1,09%
|08.03.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,594 $
|+3,86%
|08.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,544 €
|+2,64%
|08.03.23
|Frankfurt
|0,552 €
|+0,73%
|08.03.23
|Berlin
|0,558 €
|0,00%
|08:43
|Stuttgart
|0,536 €
|-2,19%
|08.03.23
|München
|0,54 €
|-3,91%
|08.03.23
|291
|Piedmont Lithium
|16.02.23
|3
|Löschung
|24.04.21