Latin Resources - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000LRS6
07.12.22 09:08
Instrument ID [1655] (XL5 - AU000000LRS6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0906 €
|0,094 €
|-0,0034 €
|-3,62%
|07.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LRS6
|A1C35K
|0,15 €
|0,015 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0906 €
|-3,62%
|06.12.22
|München
|0,0899 €
|+0,90%
|06.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,088 €
|0,00%
|06.12.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,12 $
|0,00%
|06.12.22
|Berlin
|0,0933 €
|-1,79%
|06.12.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0829 €
|-4,16%
|06.12.22
= Realtime
