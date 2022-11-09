Erweiterte Funktionen
Greenland Minerals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU000000GGG4
09.11.22 10:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1228] (G7P - AU000000GGG4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0341 €
|0,0353 €
|-0,0012 €
|-3,40%
|09.11./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GGG4
|A0JM17
|0,081 €
|0,028 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0341 €
|-3,40%
|09:20
|Frankfurt
|0,0325 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|0,0311 €
|0,00%
|08:22
|München
|0,0321 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,02858 $
|0,00%
|07.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,0349 €
|-0,85%
|10:30
|Berlin
|0,031 €
|-2,52%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|0,0321
|-3,02%
|08:03
