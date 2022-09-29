Erweiterte Funktionen
Infinity Lithium - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU0000007627
29.09.22 07:44
Instrument ID [967] (3PM - AU0000007627) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0998 €
|0,1142 €
|-0,0144 €
|-12,61%
|29.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000007627
|A2JH72
|0,16 €
|0,061 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|0,0998 €
|-12,61%
|28.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,1118 AUD
|-0,18%
|28.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,11 €
|-0,36%
|28.09.22
|Berlin
|0,1094 €
|-1,80%
|28.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,10 €
|-4,94%
|28.09.22
