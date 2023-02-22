Erweiterte Funktionen
6,25 % Aktien-Anleihe auf OM. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_STOP - DE000LB3MKF0
22.02.23 16:37
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14687322] (DE000LB3MKF0) stopped
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.02./17:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3MKF0
|LB3MKF
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17:09
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
