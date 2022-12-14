Erweiterte Funktionen
Variabel verzinsliche Anleihe au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_STOP - DE000BC0K0C2
14.12.22 20:17
Instrument ID [14041247] (DE000BC0K0C2) stopped
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.12./17:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K0C2
|BC0K0C
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:02
