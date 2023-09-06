Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Express Bonus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION SETTLEMENT CURRENCY - 06.09.2023 - DE000PF996U4
05.09.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF996U4 Exp.Bon.Z28.04.28 NVIDIA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.09.2023: USD The instrument DE000PF996U4 Exp.Bon.Z28.04.28 NVIDIA WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.09.2023: USD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.102,33 $
|1.104,1 $
|-1,77 $
|-0,16%
|05.09./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF996U4
|PF996U
|1.105 $
|1.000 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.102,33 $
|-0,16%
|05.09.23
= Realtime
