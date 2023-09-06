Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Express Bonus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION SETTLEMENT CURRENCY - 06.09.2023 - DE000PD99AN2
05.09.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99AN2 Exp.Bon.Z09.06.28 APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.09.2023: USD The instrument DE000PD99AN2 Exp.Bon.Z09.06.28 APC WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.09.2023: USD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.002 $
|1.002,75 $
|-0,75 $
|-0,07%
|05.09./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99AN2
|PD99AN
|1.018 $
|976,27 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.002 $
|-0,07%
|05.09.23
Aktuell
