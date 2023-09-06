Das Instrument DE000PD99AN2 Exp.Bon.Z09.06.28 APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.09.2023: USD The instrument DE000PD99AN2 Exp.Bon.Z09.06.28 APC WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.09.2023: USD