Das Instrument DE000PF99JW9 Exp.Bon.Z23.02.27 Amazon.com WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.09.2023: EUR The instrument DE000PF99JW9 Exp.Bon.Z23.02.27 Amazon.com WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.09.2023: EUR