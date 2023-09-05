Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Express Bonus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION SETTLEMENT CURRENCY - 05.09.2023 - DE000PF99JW9
04.09.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99JW9 Exp.Bon.Z23.02.27 Amazon.com WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.09.2023: EUR The instrument DE000PF99JW9 Exp.Bon.Z23.02.27 Amazon.com WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.09.2023: EUR
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9.053,06 €
|9.053,06 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.09./21:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99JW9
|PF99JW
|9.147 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9.053,06 €
|0,00%
|31.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.