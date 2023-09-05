Erweiterte Funktionen



04.09.23 23:46
Das Instrument DE000PF996A6 Anleihe v.23(15.03.27) S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.09.2023: EUR The instrument DE000PF996A6 Anleihe v.23(15.03.27) S500 WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.09.2023: EUR

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,30 € 103,30 € -   € 0,00% 03.09./21:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF996A6 PF996A 103,58 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		103,30 € 0,00%  31.08.23
