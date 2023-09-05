Das Instrument DE000PF996A6 Anleihe v.23(15.03.27) S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.09.2023: EUR The instrument DE000PF996A6 Anleihe v.23(15.03.27) S500 WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.09.2023: EUR