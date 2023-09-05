Das Instrument DE000PD99H94 Exp.Bon.Z20.06.29 Bskt WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.09.2023: EUR The instrument DE000PD99H94 Exp.Bon.Z20.06.29 Bskt WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.09.2023: EUR