6Y 6M Express Bonus Worst-o. - XFRA : INFORMATION SETTLEMENT CURRENCY - 05.09.2023 - DE000PD99H94
04.09.23 23:46
Das Instrument DE000PD99H94 Exp.Bon.Z20.06.29 Bskt WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.09.2023: EUR The instrument DE000PD99H94 Exp.Bon.Z20.06.29 Bskt WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.09.2023: EUR
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.019,65 €
|1.019,65 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.09./21:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99H94
|PD99H9
|1.024 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.019,65 €
|0,00%
|31.08.23
= Realtime
