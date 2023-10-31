Das Instrument DE000HVB8BC0 HVB EXP.PL 31.01.30 DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.10.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8BC0 HVB EXP.PL 31.01.30 DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.10.2023: WARUN_03