Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.08.2023 - DE000LB4FLQ7




30.08.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4FLQ7 Deep-ExpZ plus 04.01.2030 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.08.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4FLQ7 Deep-ExpZ plus 04.01.2030 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.08.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4FLQ7 LB4FLQ 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  28.08.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  28.08.23
  = Realtime
