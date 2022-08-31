Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.08.2022 - DE000HVB6YB8
31.08.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6YB8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.08.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6YB8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.08.2022: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6YB8
|HVB6YB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.08.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.