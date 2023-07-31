Das Instrument DE000PD994B1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.07.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD994B1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.07.2023: WARBN_06