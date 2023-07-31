Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.07.2023 - DE000PD994B1
30.07.23 21:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD994B1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.07.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD994B1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.07.2023: WARBN_06
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.07./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD994B1
|PD994B
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.