Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2023 - DE000HVB7TG5
30.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7TG5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7TG5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7TG5
|HVB7TG
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
100,00
0,00%
0,026
-12,07%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
