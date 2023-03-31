Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Deu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.03.2023 - DE000LB3P4J2




30.03.23 23:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3P4J2 Deep-Exp-Z 22.06.2029 DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3P4J2 Deep-Exp-Z 22.06.2029 DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.03.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
AR und AI Hot Stock mit Patent für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3P4J2 LB3P4J 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  28.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  28.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ frisches Kapital für Übernahmen. Nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...