Das Instrument DE000LB3P4H6 Deep-Exp-Z 22.06.2029 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3P4H6 Deep-Exp-Z 22.06.2029 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.03.2023: WARLB_01