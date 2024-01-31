Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.01.2024 - DE000VM79M43
31.01.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VM79M43 Multi Aktienanleihe 24(25) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2024: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM79M43 Multi Aktienanleihe 24(25) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2024: WARVO_07_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|995,20 €
|995,15 €
|0,05 €
|+0,01%
|30.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4QBN2
|LB4QBN
|1.000 €
|987,30 €
Werte im Artikel
995,20
+0,01%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|995,20 €
|+0,01%
|30.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|995,65 €
|+0,10%
|30.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.